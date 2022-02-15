Austin Peay State University Softball makes first-ever appearance in USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

Louisville, KY – After going 4-1 in its opening weekend of play, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball program earned a bit of history on Tuesday morning in receiving votes for the first time ever in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I Poll.
The Governors received two votes in the Week 1 poll that is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences, putting them 36th overall.
It is the first time since March 2010 that an Ohio Valley Conference softball team has received votes in a national NCAA Division I poll and the first in the 37 years of the Austin Peay State University softball program they have received a vote in a national poll.
Defending national champion Oklahoma was the unanimous No. 1 in this week’s poll with future Govs opponent this season, Tennessee, ranked 18th in the poll.
With today’s USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll appearance, the Govs become just the fourth OVC softball program all-time to receive votes in a national softball poll, joining UT Martin, Tennessee Tech, and former conference member Jacksonville State.
For news and updates on everything Austin Peay State University softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.