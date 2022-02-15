Clarksville Police Department releases update on Ninth Street, Shearor Street Homicide

Clarksville, TN – On August 20th, 2021, at approximately 11:02pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting in progress call in the area of Ninth Street and Shearor Street.

Upon arrival, two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. 32-year-old Emmanual Tyson died at the scene and two 16-year-old juveniles were charged with the homicide.

Detectives went before the General Sessions Court in Montgomery County and on November 4th, 2021, the two juveniles charged in the homicide of Emmanual Tyson were transferred from juvenile status to adult status. At that time, they were both booked into the Montgomery County Jail. The two that have been charged are 16-year-old, Damarrian Kelly aka Damarrian Russell, and 16-year-old, Vontrell Hairston.



On December 29th, 2021, Damarrian Kelly was released on a $250,000 bond; Vontrell Hairston is still incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail. Damarrian Kelly was arrested this morning by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for evading arrest, theft of a vehicle, and possession of a handgun. He is also suspected of being involved in an armed robbery on Edmondson Pike in Nashville.



Clarksville Police Detectives believe that there are other individuals involved in the homicide that occurred on August 20th, and are requesting anyone with information to contact CPD. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Martin, 931.648.0656, ext. 5224.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.