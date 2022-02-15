Clarksville Police Department reports Scheduled Movement of Construction Material Delayed

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the delivery of the bridge beams scheduled for today, February 15th, 2022 has been delayed.

They are currently scheduled to be arriving at approximately 1:00pm.

Traffic units will be escorting these trucks and when they arrive at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Cumberland Drive they estimate the intersection will be closed for approximately 15-20 minutes.

CPD recommends the public take alternate routes during this timeframe.