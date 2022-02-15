67.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Scheduled Movement of Construction Material Delayed
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Scheduled Movement of Construction Material Delayed

By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the delivery of the bridge beams scheduled for today, February 15th, 2022 has been delayed.

They are currently scheduled to be arriving at approximately 1:00pm.

Traffic units will be escorting these trucks and when they arrive at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Cumberland Drive they estimate the intersection will be closed for approximately 15-20 minutes.

CPD recommends the public take alternate routes during this timeframe.

Previous articleLifePoint Church recognizes healthcare professionals at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital
Next articleFDA Authorizes New Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19 that Retains Activity Against Omicron Variant
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online