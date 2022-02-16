Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to observe Presidents Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Training, Friday, February 18th and the Presidents Day federal holiday, Monday, February 21st, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7 on the federal holiday and DONSA.

February 18th, Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes, including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes remain open and will operate on a normal schedule.

BACH specialty services and the COVID-19 vaccine site will be closed on the DONSA with the exception of the Lab, Physical and Occupational Therapy, Women’s Health Clinic, Radiology, Orthopedics, Podiatry and the Department of Behavioral Health. These services remain open.



Adkins Dental Clinic, which is collocated with Byrd Medical Home, will be open for dental sick call. For dental support, contact 270-412-6027 or 270-412-6028.



LaPointe, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies will be open for normal operating hours and the Town Center Pharmacy will be open 8:00am to 5:00pm on the DONSA. The Town Center Pharmacy will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm February 19th.

February 21st, Federal Holiday for Presidents Day

BACH outpatient services including all primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies, lab, COVID-19 test site, COVID-19 vaccine site, dental, behavioral health, Women’s Health clinic, and Screaming Eagle Medical Home will be closed. BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

All outpatient services will reopen normal hours Tuesday, February 22nd.

Patients may book or cancel primary care appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm. With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab, and test results, email your care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

COVID-19 Testing Services Update/DONSA

The Drive-thru COVID-19 test site is located at the corner of 19th Avenue and Tennessee Avenue. As of Saturday, February 12th, the COVID-19 test site is no longer open for testing on Saturday. With the decreased demand recently for COVID-19 testing, the COVID-19 test site is open Monday-Friday, 8:00am-3:30pm and closed on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, February 14th, the COVID-19 test site returned to a by appointment-only service.

On the DONSA February 18th, the COVID-19 testing site is open from 8:00am to 11:30am as an appointment-only service. The COVID-19 test site will reopen Tuesday, February 22nd normal testing hours after the federal holiday as an appointment test site. To schedule a COVID-19 test, call 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 or schedule an appointment on TOL Secure Messaging Portal at TRICARE Online.

TRICARE beneficiaries with two or more COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and/or smell, nausea, vomiting, body aches) or who were exposed to a confirmed COVID positive person may self-refer to the COVID-19 testing site. If the exposure is within the last 24 hours, testing is not yet recommended.

In accordance with CDC guidance, beneficiaries exposed to a known COVID-19 positive person, but who are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms may delay COVID-19 testing and continue to monitor for symptoms.

Beneficiaries who have questions about COVID symptoms and would like to speak to someone may call the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (1.800.874.2273) and select option 1 to talk to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance.

Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911.