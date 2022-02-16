66.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department investigates Shell Sudden Service Burglary
News

Clarksville Police Department investigates Shell Sudden Service Burglary

By News Staff
The Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the suspect in this photo for the Burglary of Shell Sudden Service on February 14th.
The Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the suspect in this photo for the Burglary of Shell Sudden Service on February 14th.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Burglary of a Business, Shell Sudden Service, 3895 Trenton Road, that occurred on February 14th at approximately 1:33am.

A black male wearing blue jeans, a blue mask, and a black Carhart jacket entered the business and wanted to purchase several cartons of Newport cigarettes.

The clerk placed the cartons of cigarettes in a bag and placed them on the floor behind the counter. The suspect leaned across the counter, grabbed the shopping bag of cigarettes and several other items, and fled the store.
 
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Officer Daniels 931.648.0656, ext. 5303.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleBlanchfield Army Community Hospital to observe Presidents Day, Fort Campbell DONSA
Next article#12 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball travels to Alabama, Thursday
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online