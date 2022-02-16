Clarksville Police Department investigates Shell Sudden Service Burglary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a Burglary of a Business, Shell Sudden Service, 3895 Trenton Road, that occurred on February 14th at approximately 1:33am.

A black male wearing blue jeans, a blue mask, and a black Carhart jacket entered the business and wanted to purchase several cartons of Newport cigarettes.

The clerk placed the cartons of cigarettes in a bag and placed them on the floor behind the counter. The suspect leaned across the counter, grabbed the shopping bag of cigarettes and several other items, and fled the store.



The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Officer Daniels 931.648.0656, ext. 5303.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.