70.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 3, 2022
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Beach Volleyball heads to Florida for FAU Beach...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball heads to Florida for FAU Beach Burrow Bash

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball launches title defense at FAU Beach Burrow Bash. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball launches title defense at FAU Beach Burrow Bash. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team launches its Ohio Valley Conference title defense when it travels to the FAU Beach Burrow Bash, hosted by Florida Atlantic, Friday and Saturday at the FAU Beach Volleyball Complex in Boca Raton, Florida.

In its sixth season, Austin Peay State University beach volleyball opens the season with a Friday match at 7:00am CT against Palm Beach Atlantic and a Friday match at 1:00pm against Florida Atlantic.
 
The Governors then play a Sunday match at 7:00am against UNC Wilmington and a Sunday match at 9:00am against Florida Gulf Coast.
 
In her 10th year at Austin Peay State University and her sixth year leading the beach volleyball program, head coach Taylor Mott‘s squad features 10 returning letter winners and four newcomers.
 
2022 APSU Beach Volleyball - Marlayna Bullington. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Marlayna Bullington, who was the 2021 OVC Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-OVC selection was ranked sixth in the OVC’s preseason top-10 player rankings and posted a 7-4 record in her freshman campaign last season.
 
2022 APSU Beach Volleyball - Brooke Moore. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)After being named the 2021 OVC Tournament MVP and a First Team All-OVC selection last season, Brooke Moore returns and was ranked eighth on the OVC’s preseason top-10 rankings. Last year, Moore partnered with Jenna Panning to win a team-leading 14 matches, posting a 5-3 record in the No. 1 position and a 9-0 mark in the No. 2 position.
 
2022 APSU Beach Volleyball - Caroline Waite. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Austin Peay State University also returns a pair of ten-match winners from a season ago in Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart. The Waite-Eisenhart duo went 10-5 last year, winning seven times in the No. 4 position and posting a 3-0 mark in the No. 5 spot.
 
The OVC All-Tournament duo of Kelsey Mead and Tegan Seyring are also back on the sand for the Governors this season after scoring the championship-clinching point when they beat the previously unbeaten UT Martin duo of Haeleigh Paulino and Logan Wallick in the No. 3 match of the conference championship.

[470cneter]
 
2022 APSU Beach Volleyball - Demi McInnis. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)As for newcomers, Texas A&M Corpus Christi transfer Demi McInnis will make her Austin Peay debut during the beach season.

Transfer Mikayla Powell and freshmen Jaida Clark and Elizabeth Wheat got their first action for the APSU Govs during indoor volleyball season but will make their debut on the sand this spring.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After the FAU Beach Burropw Bash, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will host its first of three tournaments at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex this season when Carson-Newman, Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas, and Chattanooga come to Clarksville for the Governors Beach Challenge, March 11th-12th.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous articleTWRA announces Tennessee Hunting, Fishing Licenses Now Valid 365 Days from Purchase
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online