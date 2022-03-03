Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball heads to Florida for FAU Beach Burrow Bash

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team launches its Ohio Valley Conference title defense when it travels to the FAU Beach Burrow Bash, hosted by Florida Atlantic, Friday and Saturday at the FAU Beach Volleyball Complex in Boca Raton, Florida.

In its sixth season, Austin Peay State University beach volleyball opens the season with a Friday match at 7:00am CT against Palm Beach Atlantic and a Friday match at 1:00pm against Florida Atlantic.



The Governors then play a Sunday match at 7:00am against UNC Wilmington and a Sunday match at 9:00am against Florida Gulf Coast.



In her 10th year at Austin Peay State University and her sixth year leading the beach volleyball program, head coach Taylor Mott‘s squad features 10 returning letter winners and four newcomers.



Marlayna Bullington, who was the 2021 OVC Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-OVC selection was ranked sixth in the OVC’s preseason top-10 player rankings and posted a 7-4 record in her freshman campaign last season.



After being named the 2021 OVC Tournament MVP and a First Team All-OVC selection last season, Brooke Moore returns and was ranked eighth on the OVC’s preseason top-10 rankings. Last year, Moore partnered with Jenna Panning to win a team-leading 14 matches, posting a 5-3 record in the No. 1 position and a 9-0 mark in the No. 2 position.



Austin Peay State University also returns a pair of ten-match winners from a season ago in Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart. The Waite-Eisenhart duo went 10-5 last year, winning seven times in the No. 4 position and posting a 3-0 mark in the No. 5 spot.



The OVC All-Tournament duo of Kelsey Mead and Tegan Seyring are also back on the sand for the Governors this season after scoring the championship-clinching point when they beat the previously unbeaten UT Martin duo of Haeleigh Paulino and Logan Wallick in the No. 3 match of the conference championship.

[470cneter]



As for newcomers, Texas A&M Corpus Christi transfer Demi McInnis will make her Austin Peay debut during the beach season.

Transfer Mikayla Powell and freshmen Jaida Clark and Elizabeth Wheat got their first action for the APSU Govs during indoor volleyball season but will make their debut on the sand this spring.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After the FAU Beach Burropw Bash, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will host its first of three tournaments at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex this season when Carson-Newman, Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas, and Chattanooga come to Clarksville for the Governors Beach Challenge, March 11th-12th.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.