Nashville Ballet to begin National Tour of Lucy Negro Redux in Nashville this Spring

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Ballet will kick off a national tour of The New York Times acclaimed Lucy Negro Redux in Nashville this spring. Debuting to three sold-out performances in 2019, this cross-disciplinary tour de force features on-stage narration by renowned writer and poet Caroline Randall Williams, live music by GRAMMY award-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens, and original choreography by Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling.

Based on the book of the same name written by award-winning poet Caroline Randall Williams, this encapsulating masterpiece chronicles the mysterious love life of William Shakespeare and his illustrious muses- the “Dark Lady” and “Fair Youth.” A bold and sultry display of one of the literary world’s most iconic figures, Lucy Negro Redux explores themes of otherness, equality, and self-worth alongside artists that have experienced it first-hand.

“It’s an extraordinary gift to see the fruit of your imagination brought to life, in any form,” shared Williams. “Getting the book published at all was a dream. Paul Vasterling’s vision to turn it into a ballet was a bigger, wilder dream than I even knew to wish. I hope that people walk away with a new way of looking at color, at women, at bodies, at the possibility of collaborative, multi-genre art. This show is the work of so many minds meeting, [and] the fact that I get to participate in a performance that lives in all of these intersections continues to stagger me, and bring me a great deal of joy.”

GRAMMY Award-winner and MacArthur “Genuis” Grant Recipient Rhiannon Giddens will be joining Williams and Nashville Ballet Company artists on stage to perform live, original music uniquely composed for this performance. Known for her diverse musicality and effortless range, Giddens’ score, performed with Francesco Turrisi, blends genres such as bluegrass, soul, folk, and more to tell this compelling story of self-exploration, sovereignty, and hidden desires.

“Lucy Negro Redux is for anyone that has ever felt othered because of who they are- whether it be for their gender, skin color, or who they love,” shared Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. “Our hope is that audiences will walk away with new perspectives of one another that spark important conversations, challenge tradition, and most importantly, create an empathetic understanding of each other’s experiences.”

Following the Nashville performances at TPAC March 18–26, Nashville Ballet will be taking Lucy Negro Redux on a nation-wide tour to Denver, CO., Santa Fe, NM., Kansas City, MO., and Norfolk, VA.

Lucy Negro Redux is sponsored in part by Vanderbilt University. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Lucy Negro Redux Tour Dates

Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC)

Nashville, TN

March 18th–26th, 2022

The Newman Center

Denver, CO

March 29th–30th, 2022

Lensic Performing Arts Center

Santa Fe, NM

April 3rd, 2022

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Kansas City, MO

April 8th, 2022

Chrysler Hall

Norfolk, VA

April 23rd, 2022

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling.

Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and its Community Engagement programming.

Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring hybrid learning dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class in-studio, on-demand, and outdoor dance instruction to students ages 2 and up.

To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.