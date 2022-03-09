Visit Clarksville provides Free Postcard so you can Invite Friends or Family to Meet You in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – If you’re missing friends or family who live in other parts of the county, invite them to join you for an adventure here in Clarksville. Visit Clarksville, the city-county destination marketing organization, will send a custom-designed, handwritten postcard on your behalf.

To send a card, simply choose one of six different “Meet me in Clarksville” postcards from www/visitclarksvilletn.com/postcard, fill out the online form with the address and message, and Visit Clarksville will take care of the rest. Current designs include Downtown Commons, Dunbar Cave State Park, Historic Downtown, Clarksville Greenway, the Pat Head Summitt statue, and kayaking on the Cumberland River, but images will update seasonally.

“For most people, opportunities to gather with friends and family in person have been limited these past couple of years. Our marketing team felt this is a good time to unveil a fun, engaging, and simple initiative that could help bring people back together while enjoying a great time here in Clarksville. Our city has plenty to offer and is so conveniently located for a road trip. We think this is a unique tool that residents or people anywhere, who are ready for a getaway can use to invite others along,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Matt Cunningham.



“This initiative is about personally inviting someone to experience, create, taste and enjoy all the things that make Clarksville a fun and memorable place,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Theresa Harrington. “With historic attractions, an artsy vibe, a trendy craft food and beverage scene, and naturally beautiful rivers and trails, Clarksville’s amenities appeal to a variety of audiences from around the country.”



Plan your trip, send your invite, and let the adventure begin in Clarksville. Postcards can be sent through www/visitclarksvilletn.com/postcard

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand.

Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax. In 2020, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $252 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.