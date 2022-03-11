City of Clarksville to hold Downtown Parking Public Input Meeting on March 15th at City Hall

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parking Commission will hold a public input meeting on March 15th, 2022 before their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, on the three parking options for Downtown Clarksville.

The Committee is conducting this public input as part of their commitment to a transparent public engagement and to make up for the March 8th meeting that was postponed due to the Special Session, where the City council members assembled to select the new Ward 11 councilperson.

Event: Monthly Parking Meeting and Public Input Opportunity

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 15th, at 3:00pm

Location: Mayor’s Conference Room inside City Hall at 1 Public Square.

The three options to make parking more convenient, affordable, and straightforward for Downtown customers are:

Status Quo IPS on-street meters (card/coin) Maintain kiosks in Cumberland Garage and ParkMobile as options to pay Continue to use ParkMobile for all spaces and lots Free On-Street Parking No meters or ParkMobile for on-street parking Maintain kiosks in Cumberland Garage and ParkMobile as options to pay Continue to use ParkMobile for all spaces and lots Old Coin Meters Use traditional coin-only analog meters, with ParkMobile as a credit card option for on-street parking Maintain kiosks in Cumberland Garage and ParkMobile as options to pay Continue to use ParkMobile for all spaces and lots

The event is open to the public, and no registration is required. Members of the public will have five minutes to provide their feedback. Please give yourself ample time to go through security.