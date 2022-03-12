APSU Community School of the Arts holds week long Ceramics Workshop for Clarksville Academy

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts recently hosted a weeklong ceramics workshop for 11 Clarksville Academy students.

Clarksville Academy’s Christine Lindsey and her students worked with Austin Peay State University, Professor Wansoo Kim.

“It was an absolute pleasure working with Christine Lindsey and with Clarksville Academy,” said Dawn Martin Dickins, Community School of the Arts (CSA) coordinator. “The students worked really hard and created some amazing work.”

They worked every day from 9:00am to 3:00pm January 3rd-7th during the academy’s Winterim, a special learning session at Clarksville Academy.

“On day one, they learned throwing on a potter’s wheel,” according to the Winterim webpage about the week. “Students made mugs, bowls, and mushrooms for fairy gardens.”

The students who worked with Kim were:

Gabrielle Alderete

Amarah Hill

Clara Lindsey

Emily McCowan

Daniella McWhorter

Ethan Mueller

Hailey Ray

Ellie Ross

Beckham Sonnabend

Emily Woodall

Ben Zawislak

Schools representatives who are interested in working with CSA on similar arts-centered workshops can call Dickins at 931.221.7034 or email her at *protected email* .

More about the APSU Community School of the Arts

The APSU Community School of the Arts offers a variety of art classes for children and adults, from beginning to advanced levels, in the areas of dance, theatre, music, creative writing, and visual art.

Registration is open for spring classes now. Visit the classes and workshops webpage to register. The deadline to register is March 18th.