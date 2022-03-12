19.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 12, 2022
HomeEducationAPSU Community School of the Arts holds week long Ceramics Workshop for...
Education

APSU Community School of the Arts holds week long Ceramics Workshop for Clarksville Academy

News Staff
By News Staff
Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University worked with Clarksville Academy Students during weeklong ceramics workshop. (APSU)
Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University worked with Clarksville Academy Students during week long ceramics workshop. (APSU)

Community School of the Arts (CSA) at APSUClarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts recently hosted a weeklong ceramics workshop for 11 Clarksville Academy students.

Clarksville Academy’s Christine Lindsey and her students worked with Austin Peay State University, Professor Wansoo Kim.

“It was an absolute pleasure working with Christine Lindsey and with Clarksville Academy,” said Dawn Martin Dickins, Community School of the Arts (CSA) coordinator. “The students worked really hard and created some amazing work.”

Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University worked with Clarksville Academy Students during week long ceramics workshop. (APSU)
Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University worked with Clarksville Academy Students during week long ceramics workshop. (APSU)

They worked every day from 9:00am to 3:00pm January 3rd-7th during the academy’s Winterim, a special learning session at Clarksville Academy.

“On day one, they learned throwing on a potter’s wheel,” according to the Winterim webpage about the week. “Students made mugs, bowls, and mushrooms for fairy gardens.”

The students who worked with Kim were:

  • Gabrielle Alderete
  • Amarah Hill
  • Clara Lindsey
  • Emily McCowan
  • Daniella McWhorter
  • Ethan Mueller
  • Hailey Ray
  • Ellie Ross
  • Beckham Sonnabend
  • Emily Woodall
  • Ben Zawislak
Clarksville Academy students attended a week long ceramics workshop at Austin Peay State University. (APSU)
Clarksville Academy students attended a week-long ceramics workshop at Austin Peay State University. (APSU)

Schools representatives who are interested in working with CSA on similar arts-centered workshops can call Dickins at 931.221.7034 or email her at .


More about the APSU Community School of the Arts

The APSU Community School of the Arts offers a variety of art classes for children and adults, from beginning to advanced levels, in the areas of dance, theatre, music, creative writing, and visual art.

Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University hosts ceramics workshop for Clarksville Academy Students. (APSU)
Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University hosts ceramics workshop for Clarksville Academy Students. (APSU)

Registration is open for spring classes now. Visit the classes and workshops webpage to register. The deadline to register is March 18th.

For more information, call 931.221.7034 or email .

Previous articleFirst Lady Dr. Jill Biden meets with Military Families at Fort Campbell
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online