Austin Peay State University announces All Saturday Matches of Governors Beach Challenge canceled or postponed

Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather, all Saturday matches at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team’s Governors Beach Challenge have been postponed or canceled.
If additional games are rescheduled, this release will be updated with that information as it becomes available.
For the latest news and schedule changes, check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors beach volleyball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB).
Governors Beach Challenge Results and Schedule
Friday, March 11
Austin Peay def. Carson-Newman, 5-0
Central Arkansas def. Jacksonville State, 5-0
Chattanooga def. Carson-Newman, 4-1
Central Arkansas def. UT Martin, 3-2
Carson-Newman def. Jacksonville State, 4-1
Austin Peay vs. UT Martin, Postponed
Saturday, March 12
10:00 AM – Chattanooga vs. Central Arkansas, Canceled
11:30 AM – Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga, Canceled
1:00 PM – Carson-Newman vs. UT Martin, Canceled
2:30 PM – Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Canceled
4:00 PM – UT Martin vs. Jacksonville State, Postponed
Sunday, March 13
10:00 AM – Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville State
12:00 PM – Jacksonville State vs. UT Martin
2:00 PM – Austin Peay vs. UT Martin