Austin Peay State University announces All Saturday Matches of Governors Beach Challenge canceled or postponed

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball's Governors Beach Challenge Saturday matches have been postponed or canceled. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather, all Saturday matches at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team’s Governors Beach Challenge have been postponed or canceled.

Currently, three matches of the Governors Beach Challenge will be played Sunday, with Austin Peay State University taking on Jacksonville State at 10:00am and UT Martin at 2:00pm, the Gamecocks and Skyhawks will also play a match at noon.
 
If additional games are rescheduled, this release will be updated with that information as it becomes available.
 
For the latest news and schedule changes, check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors beach volleyball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB).

Governors Beach Challenge Results and Schedule

Friday, March 11
Austin Peay def. Carson-Newman, 5-0
Central Arkansas def. Jacksonville State, 5-0
Chattanooga def. Carson-Newman, 4-1
Central Arkansas def. UT Martin, 3-2
Carson-Newman def. Jacksonville State, 4-1
Austin Peay vs. UT Martin, Postponed

Saturday, March 12
10:00 AM – Chattanooga vs. Central Arkansas, Canceled
11:30 AM – Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga, Canceled
1:00 PM – Carson-Newman vs. UT Martin, Canceled
2:30 PM – Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Canceled
4:00 PM – UT Martin vs. Jacksonville State, Postponed

Sunday, March 13
10:00 AM – Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville State
12:00 PM – Jacksonville State vs. UT Martin
2:00 PM – Austin Peay vs. UT Martin

 
