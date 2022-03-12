66.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 14, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County roads may become Hazardous again overnight as temperatures drop
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County roads may become Hazardous again overnight as temperatures drop

News Staff
By News Staff
Hazardous Roads

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) says that while sunshine has helped melt snow from roadways today in Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee, roads could become hazardous again overnight as temperatures plummet.

Any remaining snow will and water will refreeze this evening and tonight, creating hazardous travel conditions once again.

Unusually cold conditions are expected tonight with low temperatures falling into the 10s and wind chill values dropping into the single digits.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Previous article#9 Tennessee Vols Basketball plays #5 Kentucky today in SEC Tournament Semifinals
Next articleU.S. Department of Defense says Ukrainians United in Resisting Russian Invasion
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online