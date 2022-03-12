Clarksville-Montgomery County roads may become Hazardous again overnight as temperatures drop

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) says that while sunshine has helped melt snow from roadways today in Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee, roads could become hazardous again overnight as temperatures plummet.

Any remaining snow will and water will refreeze this evening and tonight, creating hazardous travel conditions once again.

Unusually cold conditions are expected tonight with low temperatures falling into the 10s and wind chill values dropping into the single digits.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.