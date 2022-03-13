APSU Baseball splits doubleheader with Eastern Kentucky at Raymond C. Hand Park

Clarksville, TN – Right fielder Gino Avros had a six-hit day, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a split of Sunday’s doubleheader against Eastern Kentucky on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. APSU won the opener, 13-1 before Eastern Kentucky claimed the nightcap, 8-5.

Austin Peay (7-10) jumped out early in the day’s first game, scoring the game’s first eight runs. Eastern Kentucky would score its lone run in the fifth on Kendal Ewell’s solo home run, making it 8-1. But APSU responded with five in the bottom of the fifth, Avros smashing a two-run home run to right as the Govs won in wire-to-wire fashion.



Avros reached safely in each of his first four plate appearances, ending the game 3-for-4 with two RBI and four runs scored. Catcher Jack Alexander went 2-for-2 with three RBI and two walks and had a two-run double in the third.



Governors’ starter Drew McIllwain (2-1) struck out eight while allowing one run over six innings to pick up the win. Reliever Austin Loeb followed with three scoreless innings without allowing a hit while striking out four to notch his first save.

Ewell went 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI to lead a Colonels offense that was held to four hits. EKU starter Rese Brown (1-2) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk over the opening 2.1 innings and suffered the loss.

Austin Peay State University scored Game 2’s first runs thanks to a double steal that saw shortstop John Bolton score before Alexander scored on a wild pitch after an error.

Eastern Kentucky (11-6) responded with four runs in the third inning. Catcher Will King supplied three runs with a bases-clearing double and a 4-2 lead. The Colonels tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before a three-run sixth inning – aided by King’s run-scoring double – extended the lead to 8-3.

Austin Peay State University would threaten in the sixth as third baseman Michael Robinson and designated hitter Harrison Brown each walked to start the inning. After a couple of strikeouts, Avros singled to drive in a run and a wild pitch allowed Brown to score. But Eastern Kentucky reliever Garrett Langrell struck out his third batter to end the threat.

Avros added another 3-for-4 performance in Game 2, with an RBI and run scored.

King paced Eastern Kentucky with his 2-for-4, four-RBI outing. The top four in the Colonels order, capped by King in the No. 4 spot, combined for eight hits and eight RBI.

EKU reliever Anthony Vargas (1-0) was credited with the win with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief behind starter Rian Yates. Closer Will Brian notched his second save of the weekend with a scoreless seventh inning of work.

APSU starter Sebastian Martinez (1-2) surrendered four runs on five hits in 2.1 innings and suffered the loss.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team continues their busy schedule with a pair of midweek games. APSU travels to Middle Tennessee for a 6:00pm, Tuesday game before returning home to host Evansville in a 6:00pm, Wednesday affair.