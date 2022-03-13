APSU Baseball splits doubleheader with Eastern Kentucky at Raymond C. Hand Park

Clarksville, TN – Right fielder Gino Avros had a six-hit day, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a split of Sunday’s doubleheader against Eastern Kentucky on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. APSU won the opener, 13-1 before Eastern Kentucky claimed the nightcap, 8-5.
Avros reached safely in each of his first four plate appearances, ending the game 3-for-4 with two RBI and four runs scored. Catcher Jack Alexander went 2-for-2 with three RBI and two walks and had a two-run double in the third.
Governors’ starter Drew McIllwain (2-1) struck out eight while allowing one run over six innings to pick up the win. Reliever Austin Loeb followed with three scoreless innings without allowing a hit while striking out four to notch his first save.
Ewell went 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI to lead a Colonels offense that was held to four hits. EKU starter Rese Brown (1-2) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk over the opening 2.1 innings and suffered the loss.
Austin Peay State University scored Game 2’s first runs thanks to a double steal that saw shortstop John Bolton score before Alexander scored on a wild pitch after an error.
Eastern Kentucky (11-6) responded with four runs in the third inning. Catcher Will King supplied three runs with a bases-clearing double and a 4-2 lead. The Colonels tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before a three-run sixth inning – aided by King’s run-scoring double – extended the lead to 8-3.
Austin Peay State University would threaten in the sixth as third baseman Michael Robinson and designated hitter Harrison Brown each walked to start the inning. After a couple of strikeouts, Avros singled to drive in a run and a wild pitch allowed Brown to score. But Eastern Kentucky reliever Garrett Langrell struck out his third batter to end the threat.
Avros added another 3-for-4 performance in Game 2, with an RBI and run scored.
King paced Eastern Kentucky with his 2-for-4, four-RBI outing. The top four in the Colonels order, capped by King in the No. 4 spot, combined for eight hits and eight RBI.
EKU reliever Anthony Vargas (1-0) was credited with the win with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief behind starter Rian Yates. Closer Will Brian notched his second save of the weekend with a scoreless seventh inning of work.
APSU starter Sebastian Martinez (1-2) surrendered four runs on five hits in 2.1 innings and suffered the loss.
Next Up For APSU Baseball
The Austin Peay State University baseball team continues their busy schedule with a pair of midweek games. APSU travels to Middle Tennessee for a 6:00pm, Tuesday game before returning home to host Evansville in a 6:00pm, Wednesday affair.