Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf hits the road for Husky Invitational

Clarksville, TN – After nearly picking up a match-play tournament victory to start the spring, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team looks to carry that momentum when it travels to the Husky Invitational, Monday and Tuesday, hosted by Houston Baptist at the Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land, Texas.

Houston Baptist, Bowling Green, North Dakota, Omaha, Sam Houston, South Dakota, Tarleton, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, USC Upstate, UTEP, UT Arlington, UT Rio Grande Valley, and Western Illinois will join the Governors at the par-72, 6,084-yard track.



Taylor Dedmen, the reigning OVC Golfer of the Week, leads the Governors off the tee in the Lone Star State. Dedmen posted a 3-0 mark last week at the Oyster Shuck Match Play and is back atop the Govs’ lineup for the first time since the season-opening Payne Stewart Memorial, September 13th-14th.



Kaley Campbell, who also posted a 3-0 mark at the Oyster Shuck Match Play, is next off the tee for head coach Jessica Combs. During the fall, 11 of Campbell’s 14 stroke-play rounds counted towards the team score and she shot an average of 75.21.

Senior Shelby Darnell is next in the lineup for the Governors after going 2-1 in match play to open the season. Darnell posted a 75.43 average in stroke play action during the fall with 11 of her 14 rebounds counting towards the Govs’ score.

Freshman Erica Scutt mans the No. 4 position for the Govs after picking up just one match-play win last week. Scutt led Austin Peay with a 72.63 average during the fall with all 14 of her rounds counting towards the team score in stroke play.

Finally, graduate student Riley Cooper rounds out the lineup for the Governors. Cooper has played to a 78.00 average in stroke play this season and had six of her 11 rounds count towards Austin Peay’s score in the fall.

Monday begins with 36 holes and an 8:30am shotgun start; the final 18 holes begin with an 8:30am shotgun start, Tuesday. BirdieFire.com will have the live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the Governors women’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.