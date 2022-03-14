Nashville Zoo announces Vanderbilt Opera Theatre to presents Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers March 20th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Zoo is once again partnering with Vanderbilt’s Children Opera as they put on their latest children’s performance, Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers! Showtimes are at 9:30am and 11:00am at the Zoo’s Amphitheater this Sunday, March 20th, 2022. Shows are included with Zoo admission.

This exciting opera fuses monkey stories from India, China, and West Africa to tell the story of Monkey and his brainy sister Francine. They must learn to work together and use their smarts to escape the hungry Crocodile and outwit the greedy Lord of the Tigers!

With a mix of musical styles from Bollywood, opera, and Ethiopian jazz combined with relatable, contemporary language and characters, the opera conveys a timely message of unity – that together, respecting individual differences and strengths, anything can be accomplished. After each 45-minute show, there will be a 15-minute socially distanced meet-and-greet with cast members.



During your visit, be sure to stick around for Nashville Zoo’s Wild Works Animal Show at 1:00pm and 2:00pm that also takes place in the Zoo’s Amphitheater to learn about our ambassador animals and watch as they show off their natural abilities.



For more information, visit www.nasvhillezoo.org

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

