Tennessee Titans go into 2020 with a Stable Structure

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans move into 2022 with the security of having foundational elements of their organization in place. Amy Adams Strunk, who has been the controlling owner of the team since 2015, announced contract extensions for Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel early in the 2022 offseason.

“I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come,” Strunk said on February 8th. “I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans.”

“Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success. Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be. They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff,” stated Strunk.



Vrabel is now tied for the ninth-longest current NFL head-coaching tenure out of 32 coaches. The upcoming 2022 season will be the first under his watch and the club’s first since 2017 it has not had a change in at least one of the defensive or offensive coordinator roles.



Shane Bowen and Todd Downing will again assume those duties, respectively. The vast majority of the staff has been retained, supplemented by former Houston Texans coaches Tim Kelly as passing game coordinator and Bobby King as inside linebackers coach.

Ryan Tannehill heads into his fourth season as the team’s starting quarterback in 2022. Since taking over the job in 2019, he has built a 30-13 record, compiling the most wins by a starting quarterback in franchise history during the player’s first three seasons with the organization. He is the first starting quarterback since Warren Moon (1987 to 1993) to lead the team to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.

During the 2021 regular season, he passed for 3,734 yards and 21 touchdowns, and he scored seven rushing touchdowns for the second straight year. Tannehill joined Moon as the only Titans/Oilers quarterbacks to record multiple seasons with at least 3,500 passing yards.

For the third consecutive season, Tannehill’s top target in 2021 was wide receiver A.J. Brown, who totaled 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns. With 2,995 career receiving yards, Brown has more than any player in franchise history through his first three NFL seasons other than Charlie Hennigan (3,336 from 1960-62).

Prior to his injury at Indianapolis on October 31st, Derrick Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 carries, leading the league in each category through eight weeks. The 2019 and 2020 NFL rushing champion worked his way back for the team’s divisional playoff contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 22nd, rushing for 62 yards and one score.

Henry approaches 2022 ranked fourth in team annals in career rushing yards (6,797) behind only Eddie George (10,009), Earl Campbell (8,574), and Chris Johnson (7,965), and his 65 career rushing touchdowns trail only Campbell’s 73.