APSU Baseball goes down 7-4 at Saint Louis

St. Louis, MO – Center fielder Skyler Luna had two hits and two RBI but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team was held scoreless over the final six innings and dropped a 7-4 decision to Saint Louis, Sunday, at the Billiken Sports Center.

Saint Louis (11-8) opened the scoring with left fielder Tyler Fogarty’s two-run home run in the first inning. However, Austin Peay responded with two runs courtesy Luna’s single in the second inning to tie the game.

The Billkens regained the lead with a two-run second inning. Third baseman Cameron Swanger supplied a run on a double and shortstop Matt Happ added another with a single. But again, the APSU Governors responded with two runs in the third to tie the game. Reserve right fielder Knaje Guthrie provided a run-scoring infield single and left fielder Jeremy Wagner chipping in a single to right field to tie the game at 4-4.



Saint Louis took the lead for good in the third with catcher Cody Jansen driving in a run with a sacrifice fly for the 5-4 lead. From there, Saint Louis starter Trevor Harris and two relievers kept Austin Peay State University off the scoreboard over the final six innings.



Austin Peay (7-15) would have a chance to change the story in the sixth and ninth innings, loading the bases with two outs in each frame. However, the Billikens pitching got a flyout to end the sixth and a strikeout to end the game.

Harris (2-3) notched the win for the Billikens while holding Austin Peay State University to four runs on nine hits over six innings. Reliever Cameron Pferrer recorded his third save, entering the game with two on and working around a two-out single to end the game.

Austin Peay reliever Peyton Jula (0-1) was charged with the loss after allowing the third-inning run, but it was the only run he allowed in 3.2 innings of work that saw him strike out five batters.

Luna led the Govs with his 2-for-3, two RBI effort. Guthrie and Wagner also went 2-for-3 with an RBI each as the Govs outhit Saint Louis, 10-8.

Happ went 2-for-4 with three RBI, providing insurance with his two-run single in the eighth. Fogarty went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to Tennessee and plays its next four games in The Volunteer State, beginning with a Tuesday home contest against Middle Tennessee at Raymond C. Hand Park. The game starts at 6:00pm.

Box Score

Austin Peay 4, Saint Louis 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Austin Peay 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 10 1 Saint Louis 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 X 7 8 2

W: HARRIS, T. (2-3) L: JULA, Peyton (0-1) S: PFERRER, C. (3)