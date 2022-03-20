Marsha Blackburn Report: Challenging the New Axis of Evil

Washington, D.C. – America needs to banish Russia from the international community. Putin’s success or failure ultimately depends on his ability to conquer sovereign nations and get the old Soviet band back together.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine are brave freedom fighters.

It’s time for the Joe Biden administration to lead the United States in defense of freedom. We cannot let the New Axis of Evil win.

Weekly Rundown

Putin is waging an unprovoked, tyrannical war against an independent nation. The United States and our partners around the globe must not enable Putin’s delusions of rebuilding the Soviet Union or let him escape accountability for his egregious crimes. I introduced a resolution to cut off Moscow’s full access to the SWIFT international banking service to ensure we hit Putin where it hurts and further isolate him from the rest of the world.

The New Axis of Evil – Iran, Russia, North Korea, and China – is thriving under Joe Biden. We cannot let the administration rejoin the failed Iran deal or establish a new, worse, deal and empower Tehran to develop nuclear weapons. I joined a group of 49 Senators to tell the White House that we will not stand for any policies that enable the Iranian regime’s nuclear ambitions.



I am dedicated to supporting Tennessee veterans. That’s why I introduced legislation to ensure that local veterans get access to the care they deserve. Read more about how I’m working to reduce wait times at VA clinics and hospitals here.



Last week, I met with community leaders in Overton, Jackson, and Pickett counties who are tired of the Biden administration’s failure to address inflation. In Tennessee, rising costs are impacting everything from IV bags to bus routes.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

I introduced legislation to stop Russia from exploiting UN peacekeeping contracts and stop taxpayer dollars from bankrolling Putin’s proxy army.

I joined 31 Senators to challenge a Biden administration policy that sends federal funding to entities that provide abortion referrals to pregnant mothers.

I introduced bipartisan legislation to bolster the Department of Veterans Affairs’ cybersecurity to protect veterans’ personal information.