APSU Men’s Tennis travels to University of the Cumberlands

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team kicks off the second half of its season against the University of the Cumberlands on Wednesday, at the UC Tennis Complex in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The match starts at 1:00pm.

The Governors (3-4) are led by sophomore Frederic Schlossmann and senior Anton Damberg, who have each won a trio of matches in singles play through the non-conference season thus far.

Schlossmann, an OVC Preseason Top 10 recipient this spring, has played exclusively the No. 1 position where he has won three of his last four matches and is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Carson-Newman’s Marnix Van Dalen, March 17th.



Damberg has picked up victories across the APSU Govs’ No. 2 and No. 3 singles lines this season and has won three of his last four doubles matches when paired with Schlossmann.



The University of the Cumberlands (11-4) enters Wednesday’s contest winners of five of its last six matches and with a trio of players receiving national rankings.



Martin Barbier, the No. 30 player in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s NAIA National Rankings, leads the Patriots with a 12-3 mark in singles from the No. 1 position, while Mattis Le Montagner enters the midweek matchup ranked No. 42 with a 7-3 record.

Barbier and Eric Banoub headline the Patriots’ doubles tandems. The No. 16-ranked doubles pairing is 12-3 this season and has won six-straight matches since February 19th.

About the University of the Cumberland Patriots

2022 Record: 11-4 (2-1 Mid-South)

2021 Record: 18-4 (9-1 Mid-South)

2021 Season Result: After entering the Mid-South Conference Tournament as the No. 2 seed, the University of the Cumberlands defeated Pikeville, 4-0, before falling 4-2 to Cumberland University in the semifinals.

The Patriots received an at-large bid to the NAIA National Championships as the No. 13 seed and defeated St. Thomas, 4-0, before falling to Tennessee Wesleyan, 4-2 in the second round of the tournament.

Returners/Newcomers: 13/6

All-Time Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: First Meeting

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



Following their match against the Patriots, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns home to host a future ASUN Conference opponent in North Alabama, Saturday. The match, originally scheduled for March 12th, was postponed due to inclement weather.