APSU Women’s Basketball senior Yamia Johnson named to WBI All-Tournament Team

Lexington, KY – After averaging 18.7 points per game, Yamia Johnson, of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team, has been named to the Women’s Basketball Invitational All-Tournament Team, the event announced Tuesday.
During the three-game event, Johnson also averaged 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. She also shot 33.3 percent from the floor, 36.8 percent from three-point range, and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line.
In the final game of the WBI, Johnson scored 10 points and dished out a pair of assists in the Governors’ rematch with Davidson.
2022 WBI All-Tournament Team
Yamia Johnson – Austin Peay
Morgan Sharps – Bowling Green
Destiny Leo – Cleveland State
Ali Bamberger – Saint Mary’s
Taycee Wedin – Saint Mary’s (MVP)