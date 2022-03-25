APSU Softball makes trip to Morehead State this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will begin a five-game Ohio Valley Conference road swing with a trip to Morehead State, this weekend, with the Governors look to regain their early-season momentum.

The Govs (13-14, 0-3 OVC) will open the series against the Eagles (1-18, 0-3 OVC) with a single game on Saturday at 3:00pm, followed by a Sunday doubleheader at 2:00pm.

Heading into the matchup versus the Eagles, the Govs are led at the plate by Lexi Osowski, who enters with a .458 batting average, including eight doubles, two triples, and six home runs to go with 22 runs scored and 24 RBI.



Four other Govs also enter the weekend batting over .300 this season, led by Brooke Pfefferle (.368, 3 HR, 23 RBI) and followed by Kylie Campbell (.338, 3 HR, 14 RBI), Megan Hodum (.326, 24 runs, 8 RBI) and Morgan Zuege (.301, 10 runs, 4 RBI).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the Govs pitching corps with a 6-5 record, including a 2.96 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 80.1 innings of work, while Samantha Miener is 5-7, with a 3.84 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 51 innings and Harley Mullins is 2-2, with a 5.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched.

For Morehead State, they are led at the plate by Ieesha Christian (.283, 2 doubles, 5 RBI) while in the circle, Lennon Spicer has recorded the Eagles only win this season, coming in with a 1-8 record, including a 5.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47.2 innings of work.

Inside the Lines

Head coach Kassie Stanfill needs one OVC win this weekend to become the program’s all-time leader for conference wins in program history (39), breaking a tie with former coach Tara McCoy (1999-03).

The Morehead State series in the fourth most-placed series in program history for the Govs, with the opening game this weekend being the 95th overall meeting.

The 44 wins the Govs have in the series versus Morehead State are the second most versus any opponent, second only to the 49 wins versus Tennessee State.



Austin Peay State University has won the last nine games in the series versus the Eagles.



Lexi Osowski needs one hit to move into a tie for 10th all-time in program history with Brianna Venable (2003-06), with 167 career hits.



Bailey Shorter need to score two runs and Brooke Osowski three runs to reach 100 runs scored in their respective careers.

Osowski needs one double to become the third player in program history to reach 40 career doubles.

Osowski needs one home run to become the 10th player in program history to reach 20 career home runs.

Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th all-time, with 27 career steals.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will play the first of two mid-week OVC doubleheaders versus Murray State on Wednesday at 2:00pm in Murray, Kentucky.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.