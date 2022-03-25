Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues Amber Alert for 10-month-old Braelee Rayne of Lawerenceburg

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Braelee Rayne Trapp. Trapp was forcibly taken by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr. in Lawrenceburg last night.

Braelee Trapp is 10 months and weighs 18 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a diaper.

Suspect Tony Lanier, Sr. is 40, stands 6′, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark navy pants and a dark gray shirt.

They may be in a black Equinox similar to the one in the photo below with Arkansas tag 430-Y2K.



Have information about this missing child or the man accused of taking her? Call 1.800.TBI.FIND.



If you see the baby, Lanier, or the vehicle, call 911!