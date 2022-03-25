46 F
Friday, March 25, 2022
Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in locating Aggravated Assault Suspect Jaquez Taylor

Jaquez Taylor
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jaquez Taylor (black male) who has warrants for Aggravated Assault.

On March 20th he was involved in an altercation that took place at 213 Crossland Avenue (Valleybrook Park) which resulted in a 24-year-old female being shot in the neck and abdomen. Her injuries were non-life threatening and she has been treated and released from the hospital.

Jaquez Taylor is 5’ 8” tall, weighs approximately 155 pounds and may be in the Dickson Tennessee area
 
Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Jaquez Taylor are asked to call 911 or to please contact CPD Detective Koski, 931.648.0656, ext. 5286.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

