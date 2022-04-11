Austin Peay State University hits the road for match with Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – Fresh off its first Ohio Valley Conference victory, Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team takes a quick break from conference action when it faces Chattanooga on Wednesday in a 2:00pm match at the UTC Tennis Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (5-6, 1-1 OVC) defeated Eastern Illinois 6-1, Saturday, and has won two of its last three matches.

Frederic Schlossmann leads the Governors with five singles victories while exclusively playing the No. 1 position.



Schlossmann has already surpassed his win total from the 2021 season in which the Regensburg, Germany native was named a Second Team All-OVC selection after earning a quartet of singles victories.



Schlossmann and senior Anton Damberg lead all APSU doubles pairings with five wins this spring. The duo is third among OVC doubles teams that have played at least three matches together with a .714 winning percentage.



Chattanooga (5-15, 3-3 Southern Conference) returns nine players from its 2021 team that finished fifth in the SoCon, including juniors Kerim Hyatt and Simon Labbe, who leads UTC with eight singles wins this season.

The Mocs have lost three-straight matches and are sixth in the SOCON men’s tennis standings following a 4-3 loss against Samford, Saturday.

About the Chattanooga Mocs

2022 Record: 5-15 (3-3 SoCon)

2021 Record: 9-11 (3-4 SoCon)

2021 Season Result: After a 3-4 finish in SOCON action last season, Chattanooga finished fifth in the conference and missed the postseason by one match. The Mocs’ season concluded following a 6-1 victory against Covenant, April 20th.

Returners/Newcomers: 9/1

All-Time Series (Since 1974): 17-7 UTC

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University dropped a 6-1 match against Chattanooga, March 9th, 2021, in its home opener. Schlossmann captured the APSU Govs’ only singles point, winning in straight sets from the No. 2 position.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to OVC play following their match against UTC on April 19th in a 1:00pm contest against Tennessee Tech in the Cookeville, Tennessee.