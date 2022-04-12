APSU Softball home game against Chattanooga canceled due to wet field

Clarksville, TN – Due to wet field conditions and the threat of more rain and thunderstorms coming through the mid-state area on Wednesday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) home softball game at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field versus Chattanooga has been canceled.

There is no announcement of a makeup date at this time.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to league play this Friday and Saturday, as they host Southeast Missouri for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

