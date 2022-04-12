75.5 F
Clarksville Police Department has Seven Officers Graduate from Police Academy

(L-R) Nicklaus Broadhurst*, Cody Hall, Stephanie Rattray*, Timothy Burlingame, Lindsey Fowler, Jeremy McGuire and William Allen*.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On April 1st, 2022, seven (7) Clarksville Police officers graduated from the twelve (12) week basic police school, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA). 

They were hired on November 22nd, 2021, and completed 5 weeks of in-house training before attending the academy.

The recently graduated officers will complete two weeks of post academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTO’s). 

The FTO program consists of three (3) phases, for a total of fourteen (14) weeks.  After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.

*Award Recipients while attending TLETA:  William Allen (Leadership Award and Class President), Nicklaus Broadhurst (Brian Grisham Legacy Award) and Stephanie Rattray (Class Vice-President).

