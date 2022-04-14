United Way of Greater Clarksville Region to hold 2022 annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration

Clarksville, TN – United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region invites the community to its 2022 Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Held each year to recognize campaign achievements and honor volunteer leadership, the breakfast’s festivities will also include the election of local officers and board members for the 2022-2023 campaign year.

The event serves to recognize United Way volunteers, contributors, workplace partners and partner agency programs dedicated to fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of residents in Montgomery County, Houston County, and Stewart County.

Presentation of campaign awards is a highlight of the event, including the legendary Ben C. Parks award and the Robert R. Welch Foundation award. Numerous other campaign achievements and volunteer awards will also be presented throughout the event, including thanking those partner agencies and community partners who have been a tremendous help to UWGCR during the 2021-22 campaign year.



The 2022 Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration is open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend. The event begins at 7:30am and will include breakfast. To make a reservation, please contact United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region at 931.647.4291 by May 9th, 2022.



The cost for the event is $30.00 per person or $250.00 to sponsor a table. Table sponsorships include reserved seating for eight guests, publicity promotion, and recognition at the event.



For more information, visit the United Way’s website at www.liveunitedclarksville.org.