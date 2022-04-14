Yellow Creek Baptist Church to hold Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday, April 16th

Cumberland City, TN – On Saturday, April 16th, 2022, Yellow Creek Baptist Church will be hosting their annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. Registration starts at 9:00am and the Easter Egg hunt begins just after 10:00am.

There will be 20,000 eggs filled with candy scattered between the three fields. The Easter Egg hunt will be divided into four age groups: Pre-K, K-1st grade, 2nd-3rd grade, and 4th-5th grade.

There will be a separate area for the crawlers.

The egg hunt is divided into divisions so that the bigger kids are separate from the little kids. There will be eggs with door prize tickets in each division.



The Easter Bunny will also be available for pictures.



For more information, call 931.289.2801.

About Yellow Creek Baptist Church

Yellow Creek Baptist Church envisions a church that makes a difference in the lives of people in our ministry area and throughout the world.

Sunday School is at 9:00am. Worship is Sundays at 10:00am.

On Wednesday night, they eat supper together at 5:45pm. It’s free. It doesn’t cost anything. Service is at 6:30pm

Everyone is welcome to come worship with them, come as you are.

Yellow Creek Baptist Church is located at 4506 Ellis Mills Road, Cumberland City, TN.

For more information call 931.289.2901 or visit www.yellowcreekbaptistchurch.com