63.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 14, 2022
APSU Track’s Molly Howard receives Halbert Harvill Civitan Citizenship Award

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University announced Thursday that APSU track and field student-athlete Molly Howard is the recipient of the Halbert Harvill Civitan Citizenship Award.  

The Halbert Harvill Civitan Citizenship Award is given to the graduating student selected by the faculty for having made an outstanding contribution to good citizenship during his or her college career.

The award is not based upon popularity, athletic prowess, or scholastic achievement; rather, the award honors the student who has made the best use of his or her abilities and has worked unselfishly for the betterment of fellow students and the school community.

The senior distance runner from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio was a top-three runner for the Govs in each meet during the 2021 cross country season.
 
In the indoor track and field season, Howard ran a personal best time of 5:21.68 in the mile at the Vanderbilt Invitational.
 
During the outdoor season, Howard has finished top 20 in the 1500 meters in both meets she has competed in.

