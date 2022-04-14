Austin Peay State University Softball plays Southeast Missouri at home this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team hosts Southeast Missouri in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series, Friday and Saturday, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors open the second half of their conference schedule.

The Govs (19-19, 6-8 OVC) and the Redhawks (20-15, 9-3 OVC) open play on Friday at 4:00pm with a single game, followed by a doubleheader on Saturday, with a scheduled noon first pitch.

Austin Peay State University enters the matchup having won each of its last two OVC series against Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State, while Southeast Missouri saw its six-game win streak end Tuesday afternoon at No. 7 nationally-ranked Arkansas.



Heading into the OVC series against the Redhawks, the APSU Govs are led at the plate by third baseman Lexi Osowski, who enters with a .464 batting average, including 12 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs to go with 33 runs scored and 35 RBI.



Three other Govs also enter the weekend batting over .300 this season, led by Brooke Pfefferle (.342, 4 HR, 27 RBI), followed by Kylie Campbell (.340, 3 HR, 19 RBI) and Megan Hodum (.315, 31 runs, 9 RBI).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the APSU pitching corps with a 9-7 record, including a 3.04 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 110.2 innings of work, while Harley Mullins is 5-4, with a 4.76 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 75 innings pitched and Samantha Miener at 5-8, with a 4.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 58 innings.



SEMO is led offensively by Kaylee Anderson (.449, 9 HR, 30 RBI) and Aubrie Shore (.333, 5 HR, 25 RBI), while Rachel Rook (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 139 strikeouts) leads SEMO’s pitching staff.

Inside the Lines

This weekend’s series is he third-most played series in program history for the Govs, with Friday’s game being the 98th overall meeting between the two schools.

Coach Kassie Stanfill needs one win to tie former coach Cheri Kempf (1988-91) for third-place all-time in career APSU wins, at 91.

APSU needs one win to reach the 20-win mark for a record-setting fourth straight (non-COVID shortened) season in a row.

Jordan Benefiel needs three strikeouts to reach 100 for the season.

Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th all-time, with 27 career steals.

Youth Weekend

This weekend is Youth Weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field. Youngsters 12-and-under will receive free admission to this week’s games against Southeast Missouri.

In addition, Austin Peay State University will have food trucks and an inflatable bounce house on-site during Saturday’s games.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until next weekend, when they travel to Charleston, Illinois for a three-game OVC series at Eastern Illinois. For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.