101st Airborne Division announces U.S. Army vehicles convoy to be on public roads for exercise

Fort Campbell, KY – Military vehicles and equipment from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will be traveling on Fort Campbell and Kentucky roadways from April 21st to May 13th as part of a routine, division-wide training exercise, Operation Lethal Eagle II.

Fort Campbell and the surrounding communities can expect to hear the sound of artillery and small arms fire, and they can expect to see helicopters flying over the community.

Fort Campbell motorists can expect congestion and delays at the following times and locations:

Gate 7 and the intersection of Gate 7 Road and Highway 41A due to military convoys April 21st-23rd.

Expect congestion at Mabry Gate from April 22nd to May 13th – use Angels Gate or another route for access to the training areas.

Expect traffic delays across post, especially on Market Garden Road April 22nd-23rd.

Gates 2 and 5 will be closed from April 22nd to May 13th.

The majority of the traffic on public roadways will be on I-24 (from Fort Campbell, Exit 86 to Exit 81), I-169, Western Kentucky Parkway, and I-69, April 22nd and 23rd.

Convoys of 10 to 200 military vehicles will depart Fort Campbell, Kentucky traveling to Greenville, Kentucky and Fort Knox, Kentucky April 22nd-23rd. These movements will occur during daylight hours, however, there may be temporary disruptions to road traffic.

“We’re alerting the public to reduce inconvenience in travel time and to remind motorists to use extra caution when driving near military vehicle convoys,” said Lt. Col. Kari McEwen, the 101st Airborne Division public affairs officer. “We encourage the public to plan accordingly and allow extra travel time, especially if traveling on I-24, I-169, Western Kentucky Parkway, and I-69 and through construction zones.”