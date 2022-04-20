AAA Providing Free ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ Yard Signs to Help Educate Drivers on Dangers of Speeding

Nashville, TN – Starting today, AAA, the Auto Club Group is encouraging Tennesseans to stop by their local AAA office to pick up a free “Slow Down Tennessee” yard sign.

These visual reminders are AAA’s way of reinforcing safe driving messages in local communities as part of the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign.

To find a AAA location near you, visit AAA.com/branches. For more information on the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign, visit tntrafficsafety.org/speeding.

“Our traffic safety research consistently reveals a strong ‘do as I say, not as I do’ attitude towards risky driving behaviors – including speeding. Drivers know speeding is dangerous, yet they continue to do it while behind the wheel,” said Tennessee Public Affairs Director, Stephanie Milani of AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’re encouraging Tennesseans to stop by their local AAA office to pick up yard signage to display in their local neighborhoods to serve as a reminder for passing motorists to slow down and drive safely.”



Previous research done by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that the faster a driver is going before a crash, the less likely it is that they’ll be able to get down to a survivable speed even if they have a chance to brake before impact. Higher speed limits also have the potential to cancel out the benefits of vehicle safety systems.

A recent AAA Consumer PulseTM Survey of Tennesseans found that:

While 64% of Tennesseans are very concerned about the danger speeding drivers pose in regards to roadway safety, the majority of Tennesseans had personally driven 5 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in the last 30 days.

70% of Tennesseans agreed that it is safe to travel over the speed limit if you’re keeping up with the flow of traffic

Over a quarter of Tennessee drivers find it acceptable to drive 10 mph over the posted speed limit

Only 1 in 10 residents felt that everyone should drive the posted speed limit

Attentive Drivers Will Spot Roadside Workers and First Responders

Speeding drivers also endanger the lives of AAA tow providers and other emergency responders. An average of 24 emergency responders are struck and killed by a vehicle – while working on the roadside – every year.

An attentive driver is more likely to notice an emergency worker on the roadside and move over. Not only is that the law, but it saves lives.

About the AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey

The 2021 Traffic Safety survey was conducted online among residents living in Tennessee from July 20th – 31st, 2021. A total of 350 residents completed the survey. Survey results asked of all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 5.2% points.

Responses are weighted by gender and age to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Tennessee.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories.

ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking, and financial services, travel offerings, and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.