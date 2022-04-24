79.3 F
101st Airborne Division Engineers support division Leader Professional Development Training during Operation Lethal Eagle II

By News Staff

U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – 1st Lt. William Smith, a Fredericksburg, VA native and platoon leader for Bravo Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about the role of engineers in support of large scale combat operations during Operation Lethal Eagle II, April 23rd, in Fort Campbell, KY.

Smith and other Soldiers from the BEB are setting up obstacles for the division Leader Professional Development Training on engagement area development for a company-level defense set to take place during the exercise.

