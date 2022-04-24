Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 24th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of resurfacing I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and westbound ramps.

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) there will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm & 6:00pm–6:00am, Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

SR 13

Work consisting of grading, drainage, and construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, 7:00am–5:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, there will b a continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 32-37

Nightly, 8:00pm–6:00am (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 37-41

Nightly, 8:00pm–6:00am (Excluding Weekends), There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.



The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 46.5 – 48



Nightly, 8:00pm–6:00am, (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.



The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 53-57



Nightly, 8:00pm–6:00am, (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.



The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)



Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.



The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)



Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm, (Excluding Weekends) There will be a temporary lane shift of the WB, right lane of Bell Road to install new traffic signal strain poles.

I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 74-83

Nightly, 8:00pm–6:00am, (Excluding Weekends) there will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-65 in Davidson County.

I-65 and SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm (Excluding Weekends) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 84.5 – 85.5

Nightly, 8:00pm–6:00am, (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County

I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 86.5 – 88

Nightly, 8:00pm–6:00am, (Excluding Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County

I-24

Drain Cleaning

MM 52 – 58, Nightly 8:00pm–5:00pm, WB and EB lanes. There will be alternating lane closures for drain cleaning. One lane will remain open at all times.

MM 49, Nightly 8:00pm–5:00pm, WB and EB lanes. There will be alternating lane closures for drain cleaning. One lane will remain open at all times.

MM 201.4, Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00pm, EB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

MM 210.8 – 211, Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00pm, WB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

MM 212.6 Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00pm, EB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

I-440

Drain Cleaning

MM6-6.5, Nightly 8:00pm–5:00pm, WB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

MM 6.6-6.8, Nightly 8:00pm–5:00pm, WB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm–6:00am, (Excl. Weekends) There will be right lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

On Sunday 4/24, 8:00pm–5:00pm, I-65 will be closed both NB & SB at Exit 112 for bridge demolition. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured onto Exit 112 off/on Ramps across SR25 to maintain traffic flow. Law Enforcement will be utilized to direct traffic at I-65/SR25 intersection.

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00pm Rolling Road Blocks are possible NB and SB for bridge replacement and demolition nightly, along with lane closures for milling and paving operations also.

Pothole Patching

Davidson County I-40

Emergency In-place paving

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00pm, 9:00am–3:00pm, There will be alternating lane closures in east and westbound lanes for paving activities and in the eastbound lanes for milling to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 220-223)

Davidson County I-65

Emergency Pothole Patching

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00pm, There will be alternating lane closures for emergency pothole patching activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt in both directions of travel. Multiple lanes will remain open at all times. Weather dependent and if there are no TMC call outs (MM 85 – 97)

