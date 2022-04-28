Nashville Zoo announces Brew at the Zoo returns June 3rd

Nashville, TN – Animals, entertainment and plenty of boozy beverages are all on tap for Nashville Zoo’s annual Brew at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers set for Friday, June 3rd, 2022 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. This Brew experience will be the best yet as it incorporates the Zoo’s brand new nighttime event: – Animals, entertainment and plenty of boozy beverages are all on tap for Nashville Zoo’s annual Brew at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers set for Friday, June 3rd, 2022 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. This Brew experience will be the best yet as it incorporates the Zoo’s brand new nighttime event: Night Visions

Brew at the Zoo allows guests the opportunity to stroll Zoo pathways while sampling beers, wines, ciders, and seltzers from more than 65 of Nashville’s favorite beverage purveyors. Food trucks and dining options will also be available throughout the duration of the event.

Many of the Zoo's animal exhibits will be open until sundown with keepers available to answer guests' questions. Brew at the Zoo guests will also experience Night Visions, a unique projection mapping experience that pairs light and sound for the ultimate celebration of nature.

From now through May 26th, General Admission tickets for Brew at the Zoo are $95.00 a person for a 7:30pm entry time. Conservation Champion tickets are $115.00 for a 6:30pm early entry time and include free carousel and zip line rides, access to DinoTrek, and access to the Conservation Lounge which offers signature drinks, animal encounters, games and more. Zoo members can receive a $5.00 discount on all tickets through May 26th. After May 26th, all tickets increase by $10.00.

A limited number of designated driver tickets are also available for $55.00 and Conservation Champion designated driver tickets are available for $75.00. Brew at the Zoo is presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers and supported by Rhizome Productions. This event is for adults ages 21 and over.

Please note children will not be allowed to attend the event.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/brew