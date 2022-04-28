APSU Men’s Tennis sophomore Frederic Schlossmann receives First Team All-OVC Honors

Brentwood, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis sophomore Frederic Schlossmann has been named a First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, while he and senior Anton Damberg were named to the Men’s Doubles All-OVC Team, the league announced, Thursday.
A Second Team All-OVC selection as a freshman, Schlossmann posted career-best results in both singles and doubles play.
After earning three wins in the nonconference slate, Schlossmann kicked off OVC play with a straight-set victory against Belmont’s Arthur Toledo – a fellow First Team All-OVC selection – before earning his second conference victory against Eastern Illinois’ Leighton Brandon, on April 9th.
The Regensburg, Germany native received his second-career OVC Player of the Week award, on April 12th, making him the third Gov to receive the award multiple times in a career, joining APSU alumni Almantas Ozelis (2015-19) and Dimitar Ristovski (2011-15).
Schlossmann is the 10th Gov to be a First Team All-OVC recipient under head coach Ross Brown and the 16th in program history.
Following the OVC’s decision to bring back the All-OVC Doubles Team honor for the first time in men’s tennis since 1992, Schlossmann and Damberg are the fifth All-OVC Doubles Team recipients in program history and the first since Walter Dolhare and Anders Sundquist in 1987.
Schlossmann and Damberg led all APSU pairings with 10 wins, including eight in the spring.
After finishing 3-0 in conference action, the duo is the first APSU pairing to finish unbeaten in OVC play with at least three wins since Ozelis and Aleh Drobysh in 2018.
Schlossmann and Damberg also finished tied for a conference-best three OVC Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week awards.
Schlossmann, Damberg and the rest of the men’s tennis team face Eastern Illinois in a 2 p.m., Saturday match in the first round of the OVC Men’s Tennis Championship at the Wesselman Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.
For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ stay in Evansville, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).
Men’s First Team
Elias Grubert, Tennessee Tech
Frederic Schlossmann, Austin Peay
Arthur Toledo, Belmont
Taisei Miyamoto, Belmont
Daniel Perez Caraballo, Tennessee Tate
Mika Berghaus, Tennessee Tech
Rafael Tosetto, Tennessee Tech
Men’s Second Team
Ian Cruz, Belmont
Evzen Holis, Tennessee Tech
Tomas Luis, Belmont
Nil Moinet, Tennessee State
Alfred Wallin, Belmont
Carlos Vincente, Tennessee Tech
Men’s Doubles All-OVC Team
Frederic Schlossmann & Anton Damberg, Austin Peay
Mikas Berghaus & Elias Grubert, Tennessee Tech
Jack Randall & Arthur Toledo, Belmont
Christos Kyrillou & Thomas Wallace, Eastern Illinois
Men’s Player of the Year: Elias Grubert, Tennessee Tech
Men’s Freshman of the Year: Ian Cruz, Belmont
Men’s Coach of the Year: Mauricio Antun, Belmont