APSU Beach Volleyball eliminated from OVC Championship with 4-1 loss to Morehead State

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball players Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell won their match in two sets against Morehead State. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballMorehead, KY – The season came to an end for the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team after dropping a 4-1 match to Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Championship, Friday, at the Fazoli’s Breadstick Beach.

2022 APSU Beach Volleyball - Caroline Waite. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Austin Peay (19-12) dropped the first match to go final with Morehead State’s (11-10) Trinity Miller and Abby Hulsman knocking off Caroline Waite and Janvier Buggs in two sets.

After the Eagles won the first set in the No. 5 match, Elizabeth Wheat and Karli Graham forced a third set but were unable to complete the comeback and fell to Bridget Bessler and Raegan Alexander.

Trailing 2-0, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead dropped their first set in the No. 1 pairing before forcing a third set with a 21-9 win. But Bullington and Mead’s comeback effort ran out of steam and Morehead State’s Olivia Lohmeier and Allison Whitten claimed the match-clinching point with a three-set win.
 
With the match decided, Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring dropped the first set in the No. 3 pairing but rallied to force a third. However, the APSU Govs’ duo came up short and dropped the final set, 15-7, to Morehead State’s Anya Reinhard and Margaret Musselman.
 
2022 APSU Beach Volleyball - Brooke Moore. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)In the final match left on the sand, Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell won handily in two sets to pick up their team-best fifth-straight win and push the Austin Peay single-season wins record to 22.

2022 APSU Beach Volleyball - Mikayla Powell. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Moore finishes her Austin Peay State University career as the winningest player in program history, having won 63 times in her five-year career.
 
Austin Peay State University beach volleyball will be back in action next spring when it competes in its first season in the ASUN Conference.
 
For news and updates on everything APSU beach volleyball during the offseason, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

OVC Beach Volleyball Championship Day Two Results

Morehead State def. Austin Peay, 4-1

1. Allison Whitten/Olivia Lohmeier (MOR) def. Marlayna Bullington/ Kelsey Mead 21-18, 19-21, 15-13
2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Bella Williams/Olivia Montelisciani (MOR) 21-18, 21-11}
3. Margaret Musselman/Anya Reinhard (MOR) def. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring 21-19, 9-21, 15-7
4. Trinity Miller/Abby Hulsman (MOR) def. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs 21-11, 21-14″
5. Bridget Bessler/Raegan Alexander (MOR) def. Elizabeth Wheat/Karli Graham21-16, 13-21, 15-9

