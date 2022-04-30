Austin Peay State University Softball falls to UT Martin, 9-1

Martin, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team could not push any runs across early on versus UT Martin, Saturday at Bettye Giles Field, as the Governors dropped the opening game of its three-game Ohio Valley Conference series to the Skyhawks, 9-1.

Austin Peay (26-21, 13-10 OVC) had a chance to take an early lead in the top of the second inning, when Kylie Campbell picked up a one-out single, then move into scoring position at second base on a wild pitch.

But she would not advance any further, as the next two Govs were put out by the Skyhawks (28-16, 13-7 OVC) to end the threat.



The APSU Govs also had other scoring opportunities in the fourth and fifth innings.



Brooke Pfefferle singled and got as far as second base in the fourth for the Govs, while Emily Harkleroad and Morgan Zuege had back-to-back singles in the fifth, making it to second and third base, but were stranded.



UT Martin on the other hand was able to pick up runs when they had chances, going up 1-0, with a run in the bottom of the second and then adding two more runs in the third and fifth innings to extend their lead out to 5-0.



Lexi Osowski would get the Govs on the board in the top of the sixth, hitting a towering shot over the left field fence for her team-leading 13th home run of the season.



The Govs also had a chance to cut even deeper into the UT Martin lead in the sixth, getting Campbell and Mea Clark into scoring position as second and third, but could not produce a hit to get them in.



The Skyhawks would close out the game in the sixth, scoring four times for the 9-1 final.

Inside the Boxscore

Lexi Osowski’s home run ties her for the third-most home runs hit in a single season in program history, with 13.

Osowski’s run was the 113th of her career, moving her alone into third-place all-time in program history.

Osowski’s home run moved her into a tie with Lauren de Castro (2011-14) for fifth-place all-time for career home runs, with 26.

The home run for Osowski was her 60th hit of the season, marking only the seventh time in program history a Govs hitter reached 60 hits in a season.

Brooke Pfefferle’s sixth-inning walk was the 58th of her career, moving her into a tie with Leigh Pettyjohn (1987-90) for seventh-most in program history, with 58.

Morgan Zuege was the lone Govs to have two hits in the contest, while Pfefferle and Kyle Campbell reached base twice each, via a single and a walk.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team and UT Martin conclude their Ohio Valley Conference three-game series with a Sunday 1:00pm doubleheader.

