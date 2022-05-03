76.5 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department worked Wreck with Injuries on Trenton Road today
News

Clarksville Police Department worked Wreck with Injuries on Trenton Road today

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department responded to a wreck with injuries today at 2105 Trenton Road, just north of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

At approximately 3:54pm, CPD received reports that a vehicle had run off the road and struck a metal utility pole.

Both lanes of Trenton Road were shut down between Hayes Street and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard for about an hour and traffic was being diverted.
 
The public was asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the roadway was opened back up. The roadway was back open around 5:48pm.
 
The status of the injuries is unknown at this time and no other information is available for release.

Previous articleAPSU Softball signs Melody Hefti for 2022-23 season
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online