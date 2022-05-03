Clarksville Police Department worked Wreck with Injuries on Trenton Road today

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department responded to a wreck with injuries today at 2105 Trenton Road, just north of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
At approximately 3:54pm, CPD received reports that a vehicle had run off the road and struck a metal utility pole.
The public was asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the roadway was opened back up. The roadway was back open around 5:48pm.
The status of the injuries is unknown at this time and no other information is available for release.