Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Addison Wiessing, (white male).

He left his residence in the 3000 block of Trenton Road on April 29th, 2022 at approximately 11:00pm. He was last seen on April 30th around 7:00 am near Kroger at the Lowes Plaza.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.