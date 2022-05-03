APSU Softball signs Melody Hefti for 2022-23 season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s tennis coach Ross Brown has added Melody Hefti to the Governors’ roster for the 2022-23 season.

Hailing from St. Gallen, Switzerland, Hefti is the first known Swiss player in program history. Hefti prepped at PMS Kreuzlingen in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland under head coach, Tobias Klein, where she was a two-time Swiss Doubles Champion. She also appeared in the 2017 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival in Gy?r, Hungary.

Hefti has a Universal Tennis Ranking of 9.30 and reached a career-high International Tennis Federation Junior Ranking of 269, in February 2020.



“We are excited to add Melody to our program and are confident she will fit into our culture,” Brown said. “She has a background of competitive and high-level tennis, very solid strokes and I see her contributing in both singles and doubles immediately.



“We are confident she will bring an excellent work ethic and strong desire to improve and excel. Melody is left-handed and we view that as plus and positive to add to our team. We believe she is sincere and a very nice young woman and will be a strong addition on and off court.”



Hefti is the fourth member of Brown’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Lucy Lascheck Lucy Lascheck of Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sophia Baranov of Almaty, Kazakhstan, and Asia Fontana of Varedo, Italy. The quartet will make their collegiate debuts in the fall during APSU’s inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference.