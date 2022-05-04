APSU to host Clarksville Youth Orchestra spring concert on May 9th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) will perform its Spring 2022 concert for the public on Monday, May 9th beginning at 7:00pm at the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall at Austin Peay State University.

The concert represents CYO’s first such concert since it joined the Community School of the Arts in January – and the first for CYO since before the pandemic. The concert is free and open to the public.

“The Melodic and Harmonic Orchestras have been working really hard and are ready to show the public what they have done,” said CYO Conductors Andrew Bailey and Zenas Alexander in a joint statement. “We are also excited to have a special guest, who shall remain a secret, coming to play with both groups in a don’t-want-to-miss performance.”



Bailey and Alexander also have extended an invitation to string students “throughout and around the community and school district” to participate in the performance.



And before the concert, children can try their hand at various string instruments in an “instrument petting zoo” in the Music/Mass Communication building lobby outside Mabry Concert Hall.



“We hope that you can join us in this momentous performance,” Bailey and Alexander said.



The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University continues to expand its offerings, and this spring, the school is adding the Clarksville Youth Orchestra’s high-quality instruction and performance opportunities to the mix.



Bailey is conductor for CYO’s Melodic Orchestra, and Alexander is conductor for CYO’s Harmonic Orchestra.



CYO is the premier training youth orchestra in the Clarksville area, designed for students receiving private instruction or participating in their school orchestra. CYO helps students refine ensemble playing, orchestral procedures and sound production.



CSA offers a variety of arts classes for children and adults, from beginning to advanced levels. The classes span dance, theatre, music, creative writing and visual art. Austin Peay’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts has managed the school since 2017.

Registration is now open for the CSA’s upcoming summer classes and workshops – including workshops on landscape painting and figure drawing.

Visit the CSA’s class page for more.



For more information, contact c-yo@apsu.edu or csa@apsu.edu