APSU Baseball takes down Murray State, 8-3

Clarksville, TN – Center fielder TJ Foreman supplied three hits and three RBI as Austin Peay State University’s baseball team opened its Ohio Valley Conference series against Murray State with an 8-3 victory, Friday night, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

On the mound, starting pitcher Tyler Delong (3-2) supplied one of his best outings of the season en route to the win. He held Murray State scoreless for five innings while allowing one hit and striking out seven of the 18 batters he faced.



Meanwhile, Austin Peay State University’s (17-29, 8-8 OVC) offense slowly figured out Murray State starter Jacob Pennington. After two scoreless innings, the APSU Govs opened the third with three-straight hits. Third baseman Michael Robinson and right fielder Jeremy Wagner opened with back-to-back singles. Shortstop John Bolton then hit the first of his two doubles to drive in two runs. Foreman’s first hit then drove in Bolton for a 3-0 lead.



Two innings later, the APSU Govs ended Pennington’s day on the mound with four straight hits to begin the fifth. Foreman drove in a run with a single and second baseman Ty DeLancey drove in two runs with a double that capped the inning-opening outburst. Murray State reliever Spencer Keylon would get a pair of outs before Robinson singled to drive in the fourth run for a 7-0 lead.



Murray State (25-20, 9-10 OVC) broke up the Austin Peay State University shutout bid in the eighth inning. Reserve first baseman Wes Schad’s two-run single in the eighth providing the Racers’ first runs. Third baseman Bryson Bloomer would tack on a RBI single in the ninth to close the game’s scoring.



Foreman went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Bolton was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Robinson and Gino Avros also had two hits each.



Reliever Kyle Nunn notched his season’s first save by recording the final out with the bases loaded in the ninth.



Bloomer went 4-for-5 with a RBI to pace Murray State’s nine-hit outing. Pennington (3-1) suffered his season’s first loss after allowing seven runs on eight hits in four-plus innings.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

Austin Peay State University baseball and Murray State continue their three-game series with a Saturday 1:00pm contest at The Hand. The Governors will recognize their 2022 seniors prior to the game, with the ceremony scheduled to start at 12:45pm.