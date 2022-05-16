Clarksville Christian School announces Wes Golden to give 2022 Commencement Address

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School is pleased to announce that Mr. Wes Golden will deliver the commencement address for the graduating Class of 2022.

School President, Dr. Brad Moser, noted, “CCS is honored that Mr. Golden accepted our invitation to serve as the keynote for this year’s graduation ceremony. As someone who has spent a lifetime of service to our community, he has the ability to inspire our graduates to do the same.”

Golden serves as the Health and Safety Manager for Clarksville, managing the City’s occupational health and safety wellness program. Prior to his current role, he served the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County as a firefighter and EMT.



Golden has spent countless hours volunteering with such organizations as the Dream Factory, Bikers Who Care, Montgomery County Veterans Coalition, Kiwanis, Urban Ministries, and several other notable groups. In 2016, he was named Volunteer of the Year by the YMCA.



According to Moser, “This class consists of future educators, healthcare professionals, and those who plan to serve in the military. One member of the class has received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.” He added, “We could not imagine a speaker more perfectly suited to address this group than Wes Golden.”



Clarksville Christian School is a private, Christian school founded in 2007. CCS serves students in grades PK-12 and has continued to experience significant growth along with Clarksville-Montgomery County.



For more information about Clarksville Christian School, please visit the CCS website at www.clarksvillechristianschool.org.