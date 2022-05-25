67.4 F
Montgomery County Receives ThreeStar Award

Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development BoardClarksville, TN – At the 2022 Greater Nashville Development District Meeting, Jody Sliger and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) presented the annual ThreeStar awards to 59 counties in Tennessee, including Montgomery County.

The ThreeStar program is a strategic community development program developed to assist communities in preparing for a better future incorporating asset-based planning initiatives and a two-year timeline to help communities develop goals to maximize their local assets to drive economic development.

The ThreeStar program in Montgomery County relies on the collaboration of the Economic Development Council, the Industrial Development Board, and community leaders, to put in place plans that will enhance the community’s quality of life and increase the competitiveness of the area. ThreeStar certification qualifies awardees for a four percent discount on select state and federal grants at a matched rate and allows the community access for participation in state programs.
 
Since 2013, Montgomery County has been awarded $1,524,068 in grant funding from the ThreeStar program; funds from those grants have been dedicated to CDBG Disaster Relief, Marketing Assistance, Property Evaluation and Consulting, Site Development, and Tourism Enhancement.
 
Learn more about the ThreeStar program at www.tn.gov/ecd/rural-development/threestar.html

