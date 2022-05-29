App to make Home Maintenance Easier

Boston, MA – If you have 30 seconds—and a free new app—you can save yourself time, money, and trouble, and help preserve the planet at the same time. The app helps people tackle and reduce home maintenance costs, organize service pros and make every home, apartment, condo and townhouse are more environmentally sustainable.

That’s because the app, Dwellin, shows you the total cost of annual home maintenance, and how to budget for it, when to plan it throughout the year, tips and hacks for DIY projects, and ways to easily store and share your information about service pros, utility numbers and appliance facts with household members.

App Description:

In only 30 seconds, it can estimate your annual home maintenance costs and carbon footprint and recommend steps you can take to reduce both.

Here’s How

An AI-powered platform polls publicly available data about an address, including square footage and zip code, to instantly calculate:

Annual Maintenance Cost: The total home maintenance, utility, vehicle, EV and insurance cost to help you budget better.

The total home maintenance, utility, vehicle, EV and insurance cost to help you budget better. Annual Carbon Footprint: Your estimated carbon dioxide emissions—the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted by you and your possessions into the Earth’s atmosphere each year—which collectively and negatively affect climate change. Tips and articles offer ways to live more sustainably and even begin the journey toward net-zero home ownership.

Your estimated carbon dioxide emissions—the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted by you and your possessions into the Earth’s atmosphere each year—which collectively and negatively affect climate change. Tips and articles offer ways to live more sustainably and even begin the journey toward net-zero home ownership. Personalized Home Maintenance Calendar: Walk through monthly maintenance tasks designed to keep your home running smoothly. Learn about home maintenance projects and organize your service pros to get every job done.

Walk through monthly maintenance tasks designed to keep your home running smoothly. Learn about home maintenance projects and organize your service pros to get every job done. Appliance and Asset Tracker: Organize and share models, manuals, warranties and maintenance schedules for your home appliances, HVAC and mechanical systems, solar, vehicles and EVs with your household members.

Some Suggestions

For example, the app offers these seven tips on reducing carbon emissions:

Use smart plugs: These have a single on/off plug for multiple devices so you don’t have to unplug each socket individually. Install a smart thermostat that can regulate itself when you’re home and away. Use the dishwasher. It seems surprising but that uses less water and energy than doing dishes by hand. Replace your old appliances with new, energy-efficient models. Dry your clothes on a clothesline outdoors on sunny days. Secure windows and doors by caulking the gaps. Save water. Turn off faucets when not in use—while you’re brushing, shaving, and so on. Fix leaky faucets and pipes. Take short baths rather than long showers. Use a drip irrigation system for your garden.

Here’s Why

“EV manufacturers, governments, and businesses are all working toward net-zero carbon emissions to slow the global climate crisis,” explained Santhana Krishnan, CEO of Dwellin Inc. “It’s time for homes to do their part.” The company’s mission is to empower 10 million homeowners to reduce costs and carbon emissions. Plus, Dwellin helps you capitalize on the one percent annual increase in home value that comes with having a well-maintained home. If your maintenance includes adding sustainability features, that added home value can be as high as 3.5 percent.

Learn More

For further facts and tips, visit www.dwellin.com