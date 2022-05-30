Clarksville Police Department reports Craig Barbour Jr. found

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that Craig Barbour was located in Pensacola, Florida on May 29th, 2022, and is in the custody of the police, where he is going to get mentally evaluated.

Barbour was wanted in connection to residential fires on Lafayette Road and Bevard Road.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Luebke, 931.648.0656, ext. 5645.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.