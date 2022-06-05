Nashville Sounds lose to Durham Bulls, 4-1

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds dropped their first series finale and first series of the season with Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Nashville had won their first seven series of the season and split last week’s series at Toledo.

Durham led out of the gates after Jonathan Aranda’s solo shot in the bottom of the first. Abraham Almonte tied the game in the third with an RBI single into right field that scored Brian Navarreto. The Bulls answered to take a 2-1 lead after three, then scored a couple more times in the sixth inning.

Dylan File took the loss for the Sounds in his second start of the series. The 26-year-old allowed four runs (all earned) on five hits and one walk in 6.0 innings. He struck out four Bulls on 91 pitches and 62 strikes.



In his first game back since playing for the Brewers, Peter Strzelecki pitched a scoreless seventh inning, adding a strikeout. Zach Vennaro also worked a scoreless eighth inning in relief.



Almonte led the Nashville offense with a couple of hits, going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Jonathan Davis and Navarreto also managed hits for the Sounds.



The Sounds return to First Horizon Park after their two-week road trip. Nashville hosts the Norfolk Tides, affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, beginning on Tuesday at 7:05pm. Left-handed prospect Ethan Small is scheduled to start for the Sounds. The Tides’ starter is still to be determined.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Almonte extended his hitting streak to eight games with his 2-for-4 game…since May 15, he is batting .333 (20-for-60) with four doubles, six homers and 15 RBI.

The Sounds have struck out 10 times against Durham’s starter in back-to-back games.

Jonathan Davis went 1-for-3 with a walk, moving his on-base streak to 18 games. He’s hitting .306 (19-for-62) during the streak.

With his one strikeout today, Peter Strzelecki has punched out 27 hitters in 17.1 innings pitched with Nashville this season.

