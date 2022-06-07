Taco John’s® announces Bigger Bolder Rewards Giveaway

Cheyenne, WY – School is out for the summer, and Taco John’s is giving fans a chance to Olé the Day at pool parties all season long with branded merch!

The popular quick-service restaurant recently rolled out its new and improved loyalty program – Bigger Bolder Rewards on the Taco John’s App. To celebrate the debut, Taco John’s is hosting a Launch into Summer with Bigger Bolder Rewards Giveaway in which one lucky winner will claim a Super Fan SWAG Box with branded tumblers, koozies, a pool towel, sunscreen, visor, and stickers (valued at $140.00).

From June 4th-11th, all fans must do to enter is like the Launch into Summer with Bigger Bolder Rewards Giveaway Instagram post, follow @TacoJohns on Instagram or follow @TacoJohns on TikTok, and download the Taco John’s App and join the Bigger Bolder Rewards program.

Taco John’s will reveal the winner on Sunday, June 12th. A Taco John’s lover will be soaking up the sun in bigger. bolder. better. style in no time! No purchase is necessary to enter.



You can enter at Taco John’s Instagram and TikTok.



With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!®, and the everyday $1.00-$2.00-$3.00 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for exclusive deals.

Taco John’s in Clarksville is located at 955 North Riverside Drive.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America.

With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces.

The brand was listed No. 7 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2022” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.”

Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022.

For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.