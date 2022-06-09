72.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, June 9, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department releases update on Scheduled Movement of Bridge Construction Material
News

Clarksville Police Department releases update on Scheduled Movement of Bridge Construction Material

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPS) reports that the bridge beams are on their way to being delivered to Clarksville with an estimated arrival time between so 11:00pm -1:00pm.

CPD recommends the public take alternate routes during this timeframe or prepare for a temporary delay while they clear the intersections.

The beams will be coming from the Dover area so the route will be from Dover Road to Providence Boulevard, right on Providence Boulevard and right on Riverside Drive, and eventually right onto Highway 48/13.
 
CPD Traffic units will be escorting these trucks and when they arrive at the intersections of Providence Boulevard and Riverside Drive and Riverside Drive and Highway 48/13, they estimate the intersections will be closed for approximately 15-20 minutes.

Previous articleThree APSU Athletes to attend inaugural NIL Summit in Atlanta
Next articleClarksville Gas and Water Department announces Water Outage planned for River Run Road
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online